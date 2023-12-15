"Being able to watch our practices has been huge. So, he has an understanding of like, where we are as a team, as an offensive," Allar said. "What we run similar to him and just learning all our terminology and that [sort of thing] and then just seeing after the bowl game, what we'll be changing and like what we'll be applying and what we'll will be focusing on going into spring ball next year."

That time of observation has been key for Kotelnicki in the mind of quarterback Drew Allar , who will have his second offensive coordinator during his stint as the starter in Happy Valley.

While Penn State prepares for Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl this month, there has been a notable observer of the Nittany Lions' practices over the last two weeks. New offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has had a front row seat to watch what will be the offense he leads going into 2024.

Penn State has had a pair of breaks that allowed players to go home, but Allar has still stayed in contact with Kotelnicki and the offensive staff as a whole during that time. Allar told reporters Friday that he's met with his new coach a decent amount as the two become acquainted with one another.

A main topic the two have discussed has been Allar's growth throughout his first season as the starter and where the signal caller believes he needs to improve to take the next step in his career. The free flowing line of communication is important for Allar as he works to reach those personal goals and help lead the Penn State offense to new heights next season.

"We've definitely had like our fair share of one on one meetings, kind of me just talking to him about what I felt like I've done good, what I can still improve on throughout the season, those next steps I want to take throughout this bowl prep. I think just having open and honest conversations with him is really good and I think it'll be able to, you know, help me reach those goals and help our offense," Allar said.

Despite the change from Mike Yurcich to the current tandem of Ja'Juan Seider and Ty Howle to now the impending addition of Kotelnicki into the fold, Allar does not think that the Nittany Lion offense will undergo many drastic changes moving into 2024.

"Honestly, it's pretty similar to what we've been doing these past two weeks. So I don't know how much will change. We'll see with that in the future, but I'm really excited for it," Allar said.

A notable mindset that Allar has observed out of his new coach is the ability to mold an offense around the players at his disposal, which features a different-looking cast than the one Kotelnicki had at Kansas.

"Just from talking to him, he adapts his offense to players. And obviously, like every team has a different collective of players. So maybe our offense won't look like what it looked like at Kansas, just because he steered the offense to those players strengths," Allar said. "I think that will really help us as a team moving forward with us just because we'll be able to play off our players' strengths."

Kotelnicki has yet to take the reins of Penn State's offense as he continues to observe bowl prep, but if Allar's comments are any indication, the newly hired offensive coordinator has laid a solid foundation to his the ground running in January.

"He's a great guy. He's very energetic. I think he's gonna be great for our offense," Allar said. "I'm just really excited for the future. I think he brings an element to our offense where he's just going to be able to relate to everybody."