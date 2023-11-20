After leaving Penn State's 27-6 win over Rutgers in the third quarter on Saturday with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar is expected to be ready for the Nittany Lions' Friday matchup against Michigan State according to Penn State head coach James Franklin.

"We expect Drew to go," Franklin said in his weekly press conference. "Just like we planned on last week, I still think both of those guys will have roles." Franklin would later add, "It's too early for me to say but all indications, I would think we'll be back to normal."

Prior to leaving Saturday's game with an injury, Allar completed 6-of-13 passing attempts for 79 yards. He also had three carriers for 28 yards. So far this season, the sophomore out of Ohio has completed 61% (197-of-of-323) of his passes for 2,044 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also has four rushing touchdowns on the season while only turning the ball over twice (one interception, one fumble).

Penn State is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday evening against Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit. The Spartans are 4-7 this season and are coming off a 24-21 win over the Indiana Hoosiers.