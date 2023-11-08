As quarterback Drew Allar's first season with the keys to James Franklin's offense continues, the sophomore signal caller is starting to feel more and more comfortable under center for the Nittany Lions.

That comfortability was on full display over the last two weeks, as Allar has thrown for 450 yards and seven touchdowns, with one interception, while completing just north of 66% of his pass attempts during the two-game winning streak.

Franklin has seen the level of comfortability and confidence rise in his signal-caller and thinks that has led to Allar being loose in recent weeks, allowing him to play well.

"The more you play, the more comfortable you get and the more confidence you get, the more relaxed you can be. I do think being loose, being relaxed at every position I think is important. That comes with preparation and confidence," Franklin said on Monday when asked about his star quarterback.

Penn State's signal caller echoed the sentiments of his head coach a day prior, sharing that his stellar play has been a result of getting more experience under his belt for the 8-1 Nittany Lions.

"I honestly just think it just comes from a place of experience. Obviously, over the past month I've played in, what like four more games than I had before?," Allar said on Tuesday. "Definitely more comfortable with everything. That's just how I feel. The more reps I get, the more comfortable I'm getting."



