The 2023 college football season is just over six months away but early betting lines continue to be posted by sportsbooks across the country including the massively popualar FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel last week had Penn State open as underdogs to both Ohio State and Michigan but this week, they have the Nittany Lions as major favorites over West Virginia for their 2023 season opener on September 2. The early line has Penn State as an 18.5 point favorite over the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers are coming offa 5-7 season in 2022 that saw Neal Brown's program struggled massively defensively, allowing 32.9 points per game and north of 400 total yards per game. Through four seasons with the program, Brown is 22-25. After a 5-7 record in his first season with the program in 2019, the Mountaineers put together two back-to-back six wins seasons in 2020 and 2021 before they're 5-7 record last season. The Mountaineers in 2023 are expected to stuggle once again.

The history between the two programs...

The September 2nd matchup will be the 60th matchup all-time between the once rivals. The Nittany Lions have won 48 of the first 59 matchups between the two programs. From 1947 through 1992, the two programs met every year. From 1956 through 1992, the Nittany Lions won 33 of the 36 matchups. The last time the Mountaineers knocked off the Nittany Lions came in 1988 in Morgantown by the final score of 51-30. The last time the two teams met was in on October 24, 1992 in Morgantown. A 40-26 win for the Nittany Lions. In that game, Nittany Lions' running back Richie Anderson rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns while Kerry Collins threw for 249 yards and a pair of scores as well. The last matchup for the two programs at Beaver Stadium came on October 26, 1991, a 51-6 domination of the Mountaineers. A game in which the Nittany Lions rushed for over 300 yards. In 2022, Penn State was 8-4-1 against the spread including 4-2-1 when favored by 10 or more points. last season, they were favored to win seven games by 10 or more points. On the other side, West Virginia was 6-6 against the spread last season. They were only favored in three matchups but was never more than an 8.5-point underdog on the season.

Nittany Lions have top-10 title odds entering 2023 / Allar enters spring among Heisman favorites