Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman takes a look at a handful of prospects inside the East region that could be at risk to flip their commitments down the stretch of the 2024 recruiting cycle. THIS SERIES: Five Mid-South prospects on flip watch | Midwest | Southeast

It's a big weekend for Williams as he tries to figure out if he'll stick with his Florida commitment. The Gators will send a contingent of coaches to see Williams this week ahead of his weekend official visit to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been pushing for Williams over the last few months and their desperate need for defensive ends is making Williams a priority target. Tennessee and Penn State are involved with Williams as well but a visit to Knoxville or Happy Valley has not been scheduled yet.

*****

Newby isn't giving much away at this point in the recruiting process but the USC commit is being heavily pursued by Penn State. The Nittany Lions were considered the favorite before he committed to the Trojans in June but Penn State has remained in contact with the four-star linebacker from Connecticut. There are a number of current Penn State commits pursuing Newby too, including his teammate tight end commit Luke Reynolds and new Penn State commit Jaylen Harvey. USC won't go down without a fight but Newby's proximity to Penn State and how easy it could be for him to take a quick trip to campus should concern the Trojans.

*****

South Carolina has held onto Lee's commitment since April and he was solidly committed throughout the offseason but the Maryland native has visited the in-state school twice this season. That should certainly concern South Carolina fans but the Rivals250 defensive back did make it back to Columbia this past weekend. The general feeling is that the Gamecocks have swung momentum back in their favor but Lee's recruitment has moved more into the spotlight. South Carolina and Maryland have developed somewhat of a recruiting rivalry so the two teams will continue to battle for his commitment until signing day.

*****

As Anderson revealed to Rivals.com earlier this week, he'll be taking an official visit to Georgia in early November for its game against Missouri. The NC State commit is also mulling visits to Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State. The Wolfpack coaching staff are aware of Anderson's wandering eye and they aren't just going to let him walk away without a fight but they certainly have some work to do.

*****