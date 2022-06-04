Eight Nittany Lions named Preseason All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports
With it officially being June, preseason magazines and previews are about to hit the shelf across the nation. Earlier this week, Athlon Sports release their preseason all-conference teams for each conference in the FBS.
When it came to Penn State and the Big Ten, eight Nittany Lions were named Preseason All-Big Ten selections.
Here's how those selections break down. No Nittany Lions made the First-Team Offense or Second-Team Offenses. Sophomore star wide receiver Parker Washington earned Third-Team honors. Receivers in front of the Texas native include Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Michigan State's Jayden Reed being named First-Team, while Marvin Harrison Jr (Ohio State) and Rakim Jarrett (Maryland) earned Second-Team honors. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs also was named Third-Team Offense. Finally, on the offensive side, freshman running back Nick Singleton and senior transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley were both named Fourth-Team Offense.
Defensively, Penn State saw a pair of players named to the First-Team Defense in senior defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher and senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown. The Second-Team Defense included sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs and redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
All in all, Penn State's eight selections were tied for fifth-most in the conference. Michigan (17), Ohio State (16), Iowa (11), Michigan State (11), Minnesota (9), and Purdue (9) all have more Preseason All-Big Ten selections. Maryland was tied with the Nittany Lions as well with eight selections.
Penn State in 2022 will look to bounce back from a second-consecutive disappointing season after finishing last year with a 7-6 record overall including a 4-5 record in conference play. They're set to begin their 2022 season on the road at Purdue on Thursday, September 1.