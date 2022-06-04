 NittanyNation - Eight Nittany Lions named Preseason All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports
Eight Nittany Lions named Preseason All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Staff Writer
@DylanCCSports

With it officially being June, preseason magazines and previews are about to hit the shelf across the nation. Earlier this week, Athlon Sports release their preseason all-conference teams for each conference in the FBS.

When it came to Penn State and the Big Ten, eight Nittany Lions were named Preseason All-Big Ten selections.

Here's how those selections break down. No Nittany Lions made the First-Team Offense or Second-Team Offenses. Sophomore star wide receiver Parker Washington earned Third-Team honors. Receivers in front of the Texas native include Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Michigan State's Jayden Reed being named First-Team, while Marvin Harrison Jr (Ohio State) and Rakim Jarrett (Maryland) earned Second-Team honors. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs also was named Third-Team Offense. Finally, on the offensive side, freshman running back Nick Singleton and senior transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley were both named Fourth-Team Offense.

Defensively, Penn State saw a pair of players named to the First-Team Defense in senior defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher and senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown. The Second-Team Defense included sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs and redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

All in all, Penn State's eight selections were tied for fifth-most in the conference. Michigan (17), Ohio State (16), Iowa (11), Michigan State (11), Minnesota (9), and Purdue (9) all have more Preseason All-Big Ten selections. Maryland was tied with the Nittany Lions as well with eight selections.

Penn State in 2022 will look to bounce back from a second-consecutive disappointing season after finishing last year with a 7-6 record overall including a 4-5 record in conference play. They're set to begin their 2022 season on the road at Purdue on Thursday, September 1.

