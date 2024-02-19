The top quarterback at each regional will earn an invite to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this summer.

On Friday, Elite 11 announced that their final of eight regionals will be held in State College. The regional tour will also make stops in Los Angeles (CA), Austin (TX), Oxford (MS), Orlando (FL), Columbus (OH), Atlanta (GA), and Las Vegas (NV).

Some of the nation's and region's best quarterbacks will be in Penn State's backyard in May.

Last year, the Elite 11 regional winner in State College was Penn State commitment Ethan Grunkemeyer, who committed to the program just a day before a breakout performance. He became the third straight Penn State quarterback commitment to earn a trip to the Elite 11 Finals joining current teammates Drew Allar and Jaxon Smolik.



Last year, then Alabama commitment but now an Ohio State Buckeye, five-star signal caller Julian Sayin was the Elite 11 Finals MVP.



On top of the top quarterbacks in the regional attending the regional in State College, Elite 11 also runs the Elite 11 All 22 which offers some of the top athletes in the region at multiple positions to showcase their own skills.



The Nittany Lions have offered nearly two dozen quarterbacks this cycle and already hold one quarterback commitment from Colorado's Bekkem Kritza. Other quarterbacks that they have offered in the region who could potentially attend the regional includes Royersford (PA) standout Matt Zollers, Findlay (OH) native Ryan Montgomery, Severn (MD) star Malik Washington, and Clemson commitment Blake Hebert, whose out of Lawrence (MA).



Non-offered quarterbacks in the region who could be in attendance include Kentucky commitment and Bishop McDevitt standout Stone Saunders and Virginia commitment and Massachusetts native Cole Greer.

