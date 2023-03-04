2024 defensive end Dylan Stewart, the nation's 30th-best prospect overall and second-best weakside defensive end, will be having a busy spring. The Washington (DC) native will make nine visits between this weekend and the end of May.

Starting this weekend, Stewart will be traveling to Tuscaloosa to visit Nick Saban and Alabama before visiting Michigan the weekend of March 18, Ohio State the weekend of March 24, and Georgia to round out March on the 31st. To start April, he'll make his first trip to Happy Valley since last September before traveling to South Carolina, Colorado, and Oregon to round out the month. Finally, he'll also visit Tennessee on May 29.

Penn State has long been a competitor in Stewart's recruitment but will need to begin garnering some severe momentum in his recruitment if they hope to have a realistic chance to land him later this cycle.

Currently, the FutureCast favorite for Stewart is South Carolina; however, the two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, are also a top contender for the 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end.

Penn State currently holds four commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, with their most recent being DB Kenneth Woseley, who announced his commitment on Friday. The Nittany Lions also hold commitments from offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and a pair of linebackers in Kari Jackson and Anthony Speca. All four commitments are a part of the Rivals250. The class so far also ranks 15th in the country and tied for fourth in the Big Ten.