Penn State Basketball continues to inch themselves one step closer to securing an NCAA Tournament bid for the third year in a row.

As of right now, BracketMatrix.com, which tracks just about everyone's projected NCAA Tournament brackets, currently has the Nittany Lions in 20 of the 81 total bracket projections.

With that being said, Nittany Nation took alook at ESPN's Basketball Power Index to see where they feel Penn State is projected to win the rest of the way.