Penn State is now 3-0 on the season after a 30-13 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini to open up conference play this season. Now, the Nittany Lions turn their attention to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night in Penn State's annual WhiteOut game. But before that, let's look at the updated FPI projections from ESPN for the remaining games on the Nittany Lions schedule.

Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the winner of each college football game in the entire nation. For those unfamiliar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team's FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI's game-level and season-level projections.