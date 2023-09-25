The Penn State Nittany Lions are now 4-0 on the season after a dominating 31-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday evening in front of a sold-out White Out crowd. The Nittany Lions have been one of the best teams in college football throughout the first four weeks and are looking like a legitimate contender for the Big Ten Championship and potentially a contender for the College Football Playoffs.

But what does ESPN's FPI think of the Nittany Lions?

Overall, the FPI values the Nittany Lions quite highly, as the index ranks Penn State as the fourth-best team in the country after four weeks only behind Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

ESPN's FPI currently projects Penn State to have a 32.4% chance to win the Big Ten East, a 27.6% chance to win the Big Ten, a 34% chance to make the College Football Playoffs, and a 17.6% chance to make the national championship game. The Nittany Lions also have the 10th-best strength of record according to the power index, as well as the second-best "game control" in college football only behind Washington.