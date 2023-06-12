On Monday, ESPN released their "10 best college football defenses ahead of the 2023 season" and the Penn State Nittany Lions not only have a top-10 defense in the eyes of ESPN but a top-five defense.

With Wisconsin, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State, Iowa, and Clemson Tigers filling in the No. 10 through No. 5 spots, the Nittany Lions earned the No. 4 spot in the top-10 rankings. Only Georgia, Michigan, and Alabama were ranked higher than the Nittany Lions.

ESPN pointed to Penn State's group of edge rushers which includes Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac, and Dani Dennis-Sutton as well as the fact that the Nittany Lions were one of the best teams in the country when it came to pressuring the quarterback and forcing turnovers.

Penn State's defense last season allowed just 18.2 points per game which ranked 10th in the country. They also allowed just 323.5 yards per game including just 11.2 yards on the ground. Opposing offenses turned the ball over 26 times over the Nittany Lions' 13 games as well. It was a widely successful first season under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz who came to Happy Valley last offseason.

While the defense has lost key members in safety Ji'ayir Brown, cornerback Joey Porter Jr, and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher among others, the program is set to return multiple key players for this fall. Linebackers Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacob will both be returning, and aforementioned defensive ends Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac, and Dani Dennis-Sutton will be as well. In the secondary, Kalen King leads the charge as he looks to become Penn State's first-ever defensive back drafted in the first round. The Nittany Lions will also see the return of Zakee Wheatley, Keaton Ellis, and Johnny Dixon.

The Nittany Lions will kick off their 2023 season on September 2 at 7:30 p.m. when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers at Beaver Stadium.



