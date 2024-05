On Wednesday, an already thin on experience Penn State linebacker room took a hit. This hit came in the form of redshirt sophomore Keon Wylie. As Happy Valley Insider confirmed on Thursday, Wylie is set to miss "significant time" due to injury.

So, how does losing Wylie impact the linebacker room in 2024? While it may not seem like a huge loss since Wylie was not in line to be a starter on Tom Allen's defense, it will still have an impact on the room and depth chart.