Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman is joined by national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Richie O’Leary of HappyValleyInsider.com and national recruiting analyst Greg Smith to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. If we rated the 2025 class like the NCAA Football video game, more than half the current five-stars would get a 99 rating.

Ju Ju Lewis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Friedman: FACT. There are some absolute dudes in the 2025 class with a five-star rating already and at least half of them would get a 99 rating from me if they were rated like the video game. The top two quarterbacks, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and at least three of the skill position five-stars would be deserving of that lofty rating right now. The other five-stars are just a hair behind them in my book. Any player who dominates on the field and has an incredibly high ceiling would get a 99 rating from me and at least half of the current five-stars in the 2025 class fit that description. Gorney: FICTION. There are many legitimate five-stars in the 2025 class but after about the top 10 or top 11 a lot of arguments could be made for other players getting bumped up into five-star status and, quite honestly, some others being slotted down to four-stars. If a 99 rating is a sure-fire elite player who is unstoppable and separates himself from the pack in distinctive ways, I'm not sure I see that with the top group in the 2025 class - yet.

2. Allegations that James Franklin interfered in team medical decisions will hurt Penn State's recruiting efforts.

James Franklin (© Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Friedman: FICTION. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have come under fire yet again thanks to testimony from a former doctor employed by the university. The lawsuit isn't directly aimed at Franklin but the details call into question some of his actions. It certainly doesn't paint Franklin in the best light but it would be shocking to see any impact on their recruiting efforts moving forward. With many important visits set to take place over the next few weeks, Franklin may have to answer a few questions from parents but the strong relationships the staff has already built with their top targets should be able to overcome any doubts that this recent news may have brought up. O’Leary: FICTION. This is just the same lawsuit that has been going on for years and continues to accomplish literally nothing. The lawsuit stems from former Penn State Director of Athletic Medicine, Dr. Scott Lynch who’s claiming he was wrongfully terminated by the university. However both James Franklin and PSU Athletics have already been dropped from the lawsuit. Not to mention the latest part of the lawsuit was blaming Penn State for ankle taping over the Nike logo on players cleats, which is borderline insane. Regardless, I don’t see this effecting the Nittany Lions at all on the recruiting trail as they continue to be in it with several highly ranked kids and currently boast the No. 8 overall recruiting class with several other top targets still on the board. Look for Penn State to close on some of those top targets over the next few weeks as they have four jam-packed official visit weekends coming up.

3. Immanuel Iheanacho will end up the top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2026 Rivals250.

Immanuel Iheanacho (Rivals.com)