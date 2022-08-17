Fact or Fiction: Four-star DT Xzavier McLeod will commit to South Carolina

Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman along with Richie Schnyderite of NittanyNation.com, Deana King of TarHeelIllustrated.com and Caleb Alexander of GamecockScoop.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Penn State will lose at least one more commit.

Conrad Hussey (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Friedman's take: FACT. It's been a bumpy stretch for Penn State. Since the beginning of July the Nittany Lions added six commitments, three of the four-star prospects, and lost commitments from quarterback Marcus Stokes and Rivals250 prospects Tomarrion Parker and Yazeed Haynes. There is a chance this pattern continues. Florida native and Rivals250 defensive back commit Conrad Hussey is being heavily pursued by multiple SEC teams along with Miami. The same is true of Dakaari Nelson, another Rivals250 Penn State commit from Alabama. It will be interesting to see what visits these players take once the season starts up. Schnyderite's take: FACT. It’s basically a fact of life that when you recruit top-ranked prospects, other schools will always try to poach them from your program. That’s happened quite a few times for Penn State recently, as the Nittany Lions already lost a couple of Southern recruits this cycle. Now the other reason I say fact is because current defensive back commits Conrad Hussey and Dakaari Nelson have been getting pushed to flip recently from schools such as Auburn, Arkansas, Miami and Ole Miss. It’s been getting interesting, especially with Nelson who just took a trip to Mississippi at the end of July. It would be a big win for PSU to keep these guys but the odds aren’t looking so hot.

*****

2. If Kevin Concepcion commits to North Carolina, the Tar Heels will still take one more WR commit.

Kevin Concepcion (Rivals.com)

Friedman's take: FICTION. Four-star wide receiver Kevin Concepcion is committing this Friday and will choose between North Carolina and NC State. Tar Heels' receiver target Paul Billups is scheduled to commit on Aug. 24. Concepcion has been wrestling with his decision but there is a feeling that NC State might have a slight edge. However, if he were to commit to North Carolina, it would seem unlikely that the Tar Heels would take another receiver in this class. It's a great year for receivers in North Carolina so if you told Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown and receivers coach Lonnie Galloway at the beginning of the cycle they could sign Christian Hamilton, Chris Culliver and Concepcion, they'd be ecstatic. King's take: FACT. The Tar Heels need wide receivers and will take several. They already have Christian Hamilton and Chris Culliver. North Carolina has a very great shot of landing Paul Billups as well on Aug. 24. Receiver coach Lonnie Galloway will be down to six scholarship receivers in 2023 after standout Josh Downs likely heads to next level and graduation hits.

3. Rivals250 DT Xzavier McLeod will commit to South Carolina on Thursday.

Xzavier McLeod