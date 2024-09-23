Fact or Fiction: Rivals got Anthony Lucas’ ranking right

Rivals rankings director and national transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman is joined by national recruiting director Adam Gormey , national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman , and Richie O’Leary of HappyValleyInsider.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Friedman: FICTION. There were points in the 2022 rankings cycle when Anthony Lucas was heavily debated as a potential five-star during rankings meetings. The Arizona native had the physical traits to be absolutely unstoppable at the college level if he were to continue to improve at a consistent rate.

Instead, Lucas never found his footing at Texas A&M and transferred to USC before the 2023 season. USC’s defense last year did not prove to be effective and Lucas still wasn’t able to make an impact. This season, the third of his college career, Lucas has been much more productive and it should end up his best season yet.

Lucas has another year of eligibility so, if he stays for another season, Lucas has time to improve his NFL Draft stock. With that in mind, it is too early to say the top-60 ranking of Lucas in the 2022 Rivals250 was correct.

Gorney: FICTION. Lucas was under five-star consideration late in the rankings cycle but he finished No. 59 overall, ninth at strongside defensive end and the No. 1 prospect in Arizona. But his production first at Texas A&M and now at USC has not matched up to that lofty ranking, which would project Lucas as a second-round NFL Draft pick.

In seven games at Texas A&M, Lucas had seven tackles. Last season after transferring to USC, the former high four-star had 10 stops. He's been average through three games this season for the Trojans. It's too early to say Lucas has been a disappointment as he could get going in USC's defense but top 60 in his recruiting class seems way too high for the production he's had on the college level.