 FILM REVIEW: Penn State Football adds consistent passer in Jaxon Smolik
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-19 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

FILM REVIEW: Penn State adds consistent passer in Jaxon Smolik

Anthony Siciliano • NittanyNation
Film Analysis

Penn State Football recently added a new verbal commitment from the class of 2023 as quarterback prospect Jaxon Smolik recently committed to the program.

Now we know Smolik's ranking and his offer list, but what does he truly bring to the Nittany Lion offense? To learn more, Nittany Nation watched his tape and broke down his game below.

Not a Subscriber? Join us now and get 50% OFF your first year! (HUGE SAVINGS)

STRENGTHS: RHYTHM PASSER | DECISIVE THROWER | WINS FROM POCKET

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}