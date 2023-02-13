A little bit of a cheat here but we'll see that the Nittany Lions must land at least one of the three linebacker prospects above. Chiles is by far the best linebacker out of the three and they're in the running but the Michigan Wolverines have emerged as the potential favorite for him at this standpoint. Jones, and Harvey, however, Penn State could likely be designated as the likely leader for both prospects.



Jones has been to Penn State multiple times and seems to enjoy each and every visit and the Nittany Lions as we know have cleaned up in the Old Dominion State over the last few years. Harvey, on the other hand, we already have FutureCasted to land with the Nittany Lions. While he seems content in taking his recruitment as long as possible, we also expect Penn State to increase the pressure on the Quince Orchard linebacker over the next few months to try and get him in the fold before he takes official visits.



Penn State is also in a very good spot for Michigan linebacker Kari Jackson.

While the Nittany Lions recruitment of linebackers has been pretty good over the last few cycles, the talent on paper has not resulted in success on the field at a consistent rate, creating a bit of a depth issue at the position.



They already landed Anthony Speca at the position in the class, if they could add at least one if not two of the three above (or Kari Jackson), that would be a pretty good haul at linebacker for the Nittany Lions. Possibly three of four as well if they decide to take Harvey as a defensive end rather than a linebacker. as he's currently projected to be.

