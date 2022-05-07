Five summer storylines for Penn State Football heading into 2022

Penn State Football ended its spring practices two weeks ago with the annual Blue-White game commencing at Beaver Stadium. While the format of the event resembled a practice much more than a scrimmage, James Franklin was able to get some good insight then and throughout the spring season on his team. Despite all the information Franklin and his staff have gathered, there are still a few key positional battles and overall questions that need to be answered prior to the Nittany Lions opening up against Purdue. Here are some notable storylines heading into camp.

WHO STARTS AT GUARD?

It’s no secret that Penn State’s offensive line was a primary reason why the offense struggled as a whole for the majority of last season. Going into the opener against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions had questions on the O-Line right up until kickoff and that appears as if it could be the case again this season. Franklin confirmed after the spring season that the tackle spots will be filled by Caedan Wallace on the right and young Olu Fashanu on the left. Juice Scruggs will retain the duties at center. The guard spots appear to be open for competition though as there are a number of players who could end up starting in West Lafayette according to Franklin. “We’ll have a really good competition at guard and we’ll see how that plays out.” As of now, it appears that the right guard spot belongs to Salim Wormley who missed all of last season due to injury and the left side to redshirt freshman Landon Tengwall. The ones competing to take their spots will be incoming transfers JB Nelson and Hunter Nourzad along with Bryce Effner who saw time at multiple spots in 2021.

WHO WILL STEP UP AS QUARTERBACK TWO?

Another competition that will be worth watching the offseason will be among the backup quarterbacks for Penn State. With Sean Clifford returning for a sixth season, there is no doubt that he will be the starter on opening night, but where the depth chart will go beyond that is an intriguing question. In the quarterback room, there are a number of promising talents behind Clifford, including a returning Christian Veilleux and two highly touted freshmen in Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. While Allar’s high national ranking and recruiting grades have triggered reasonable excitement for the future, Christian Veilleux impressed in the spring and figures to be the No. 2 if the season started today. His performance against Rutgers last season should not be forgotten as he showed some eye-popping flashes with the opportunity he was given. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Allar jump him at some point over the next few months but Veilleux’s experience gives him the edge it appears as of now.

PJ MUSTIPHER CONTINUES TO PROGRESS

Another big reason why Penn State’s season ended as poorly as it did in 2021 was because of the lack of PJ Mustipher’s presence on the defensive line. Mustipher’s season-ending knee injury against Iowa was a blow that the Nittany Lions seemingly never recovered from and getting him back for the 2022 season will be critical if Manny Diaz’s defense wants to play at a high level. While Franklin and the coaching staff do not share updates on injuries, the newly hired Diaz said that Mustipher’s presence has been felt heavily during practice and that his leadership has been invaluable. “A guy like PJ Mustipher who's still not even practicing, you feel his presence every day,” Diaz said. “He makes sure that he's on the defensive lineman and he's on the defense in general.” Mustipher will be the anchor on Penn State’s defensive line once healthy and will likely be joined by D’von Ellies or Coziah Izzard to start the year.

WHO WILL REPLACE STOUT AS PLACEKICKER?

Last season, when it came to anything relating to kicking or punting the football, Jordan Stout was the guy. That versatility is the reason why he was the first kicking specialist selected in the NFL draft and why Penn State has a number of special teams jobs up for grabs. When it comes to field goal kicking, the competition will likely come down to veteran Jake Pinegar and redshirt freshman Sandar Sahaydak, who was rated as a 5-star prospect according to Kohl’s Kicking. The punting duties are a bit more complicated as redshirt freshman Gabe Nwosu had an interesting spring season. There wasn’t much buzz about the 6-foot-6, 278 pound punter coming into Blue-White but he put on a pretty impressive display inside Beaver Stadium that left Franklin impressed heading into the summer. But competing with Nwosu is incoming freshman Alex Bacchetta who is rated as the nation’s top punter in the class of 2022 and has a legit shot to play next season. It will likely be Pinegar or Nwosu who handle kickoffs in the fall.

WHO'S NEXT UP AT MIDDLE LINEBACKER?