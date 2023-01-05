Wednesday’s game was just the fourth of 20 conference matchups this season, giving Penn State plenty more opportunities to rack up wins against Big Ten opponents.

It was a rough game for the Nittany Lions (11-4), who were out-scored in both halves, as four Wolverines players finished in double-figures in scoring.

1. Jalen Pickett has continued his torrid pace to start this season

Fifteen games into the 2022-23 season, it’s safe to say Jalen Pickett has found his stride, recording his second-straight 26-point game on Wednesday and fifth 20+ point game in his last eight games. Pickett led the Nittany Lions in points, rebounds and assists in the loss, shooting 56.3 percent from the field and going 6-of-7 from the foul line. Averaging 17.4 PPG, 7.5 RPG and 7.3 APG this season, Pickett leads the Big Ten and is fourth in the country in assists per game. He’s third in the conference in points per game and eighth in rebounds per game, all while shooting nearly 49 percent from the field.

2. Penn State had no answer for Michigan’s perimeter shooting

Tied for 185th in the county in three-point percentage defense at 33.1 percent, Penn State has had its struggles defending the three this season. That was on full display on Wednesday as the Wolverines shot 42.1 percent (8-of-19) from beyond the arc, with Jett Howard and Joey Baker shooting a combined 5-of-11 from distance. There simply was no answer to Michigan’s perimeter shooting and as a result, the floor opened up, allowing for 28 points in the paint and seven offensive rebounds from the Wolverines.

3. Turnovers were a killer

Just 11 total turnovers were committed between the two teams on Wednesday, with Penn State committing eight. While not a significant number, Michigan took advantage of the opportunities, scoring 15 points off turnovers to Penn State’s two points from three Wolverine turnovers. The turnover margin was small, but when a team is averaging nearly two points per turnover, eight feels like 18 in what was a close contest until the end.

4. Seth Lundy’s double-digit points streak extends to nine-straight games

Consistency is the name of the game and for forward Seth Lundy, consistency has helped him set career-bests offensively. Lundy scored 16 points for Penn State in Wednesday’s loss, extending his career-long streak of scoring 10 or more points to nine games. A rough performance against Virginia Tech in the Charleston Classic is the lone game where Lundy has scored 10 or less points this season, showing the progress from his offseason workouts. He’s shooting above 40 percent from the field for the first time in his career, shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three. Lundy is also averaging career-highs in scoring (13.7 PPG) and rebounding (6.7 RPG).

5. Nittany Lions falter in final minutes, unable to close gap or close out

Finishing games has been something that’s troubled Penn State this season and Wednesday night was another example of that, failing to score in the final 2:17 of regulation as Michigan went on a 7-0 run in the final 1:03 of play, turning what was a 72-69 game into a 79-69 final. From the 2:17 mark on, Penn State went 0-for-5 from the field and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. Jalen Pickett also missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and with each missed shot, Michigan just needed to inbound, await a foul and make their foul shots at the line, going 5-of-6 in the final minute of the game to finish things off. An 11-0 run down 68-54 cut the lead to 68-65 for Penn State, but a strong push late was negated by a poor finish.