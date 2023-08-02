Happy Valley Insider

James Franklin and his Penn State football program will kick off their fall camp on Wednesday evening after the roster reports for camp on Tuesday. It will be the 10th fall camp for James Franklin in Happy Valley and the fourth fall camp that the Nittany Lions will enter on the heels of an 11-win season. The Nittany Lions last year only lost to Big Ten East rivals Ohio State and Michigan, who both made the College Football Playoff. Despite those losses, the Nittany Lions made it to the 2023 Rose Bowl, where they defeated the Utah Utes 35-21. This year's Nittany Lions' squad will enter with the program's highest expectations since the 2017 season, in which the Nittany Lions were coming off a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl appearance.

If the Nittany Lions are going to meet those expectations, there will be plenty of questions they'll have to answer in fall camp and early this fall. Below, we take a look at five things that we will be watching closely this fall when it comes to the Nittany Lions' preparation for their September 2 season opener against West Virginia.

Drew Allar and Beau Pribula's development

James Franklin hasn't named a starting quarterback, but that won't stop the media and fans alike from spending plenty of time discussing and projecting what type of quarterback Drew Allar could be this fall. Allar is coming off a freshman season in which he played in 10 games, completing 35-of-60 passing attempts for 344 yards and four touchdowns. He also picked up 52 yards and a touchdown across 18 rushing attempts. The sophomore signal caller out of Medina (OH) has garnered plenty of hype this offseason and is among the top 20 Heisman trophy contenders entering this fall, according to multiple sportsbooks. All expectations are that Allar will be the starting quarterback on September 2. That being said, Beau Pribula is a high-ceiling quarterback talent in his own right and shouldn't go overlooked. The dual-threat quarterback has a chance to develop into a starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions and is a player who could be productive if the program turned out to be the starting quarterback. He may not have the ceiling that Allar has, but we're confident he could be competent behind center and give Penn State a chance to win this fall if needed. But in the long term, the ceiling for Pribula is also very high. With that, all eyes will be on these two quarterbacks, and until Franklin says otherwise, this will be treated as an actual quarterback competition. It will be intriguing to see how both quarterbacks' development has progressed over this offseason and since spring practices. - Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Depth at defensive tackle

The only question mark about the Penn State defensive is defensive tackle. Long-time stalwart PJ Mustipher is gone. That said, he was very clearly not himself last season following his season-ending knee injury in 2021. Coziah Izzard figured to be relied upon heavily this fall after flashing last season, but he missed all of spring due to injury, which leaves questions entering camp. Hakeem Beamon has a ton of potential but has never put it all together, partially due to off-field issues. Jordan van den Burg is high motor guy, but can he hold up against Big Ten offensive linemen? Can D'Von Ellies improve? What will you get from Zane Durant? Outside of the Michigan game, Penn State probably doesn't need anything more than average defensive tackle play to have an elite defense week in and week out. That said, it's certainly a huge question mark. - Marty Leap

Who will emerge at wide receiver?

Heading into fall camp, we know Dante Cephas, Harrison Wallace III, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are your likely three starting wide receivers for the Nittany Lions. What happens beyond those three, however, is still a question mark. Who will emerge out of the wide receiver room under first-year wide receivers coach Marques Hagans? Will it be sophomore speedster Omari Evans? How about Florida State transfer Malik McClain? There are also players such as Liam Clifford, Kaden Saunders, and Tyler Johnson. Out of those last three names, Saunders will likely have the most eyes on him from a media perspective. The former top-100 prospect did not have the impact many expected him to have last season while admitting he wasn't as physically ready as he should've been once he stepped on campus, which hampered his impact last season. However, Saunders had himself a strong offseason, including a notable performance in the annual Blue-White Spring Game that has his stock ticking back up. Will that progression continue into fall camp and into the regular season? Malik McClain is another intriguing wide receiver for the Nittany Lions. The Florida State transfer has the size and speed to be an elite wideout but didn't see the field consistently enough in Tallahassee. He'll have a big opportunity with the Nittany Lions this fall to carve himself out a strong role. While many of the questions about the wide receiver room are focused on the depth, the trio of starting wide receivers has a few question marks of their own. Dante Cephas is making the transition from Group of Five to Power Five, and while many expect him to be able to make that transition smoothly, it's not a given that it is a smooth one and that he has as strong of an impact as many including us here at Happy Valley Insider believe he could have. Harrison Wallace III came on strong at the end of last year and should, at the very least, be a reliable option this fall, but can he take the next step? Finally, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, it feels, has been on the verge of a breakout season each of the last two years, but it hasn't come just yet. That being said, the Virginia native finished last season off strong, including three receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown against Utah in the Rose Bowl. There's plenty of potential in Penn State's wide receiver room, but there's still plenty of questions remaining about which wide receivers will be able to put it all together and be productive members of the Nittany Lions' passing game. - Dylan Callaghan-Croley



Who will become Penn State's fourth offensive tackle?

In an ideal world, you do not need four offensive tackles. However, football is never an ideal world. That is especially true in the trenches, and it was something Penn State saw last season. Due to this, finding a fourth offensive tackle will be something to watch. Olu Fashanua and Caedan Wallace are locked in as your starters, and Drew Shelton will be the third offensive tackle. But can they find a fourth offensive tackle? Can that be JB Neslon? Will true freshman J'Ven Williams be ready to contribute the way Shelton did last season if called upon? Those are questions that Penn State is hoping to answer in camp. - Marty Leap

Special Teams