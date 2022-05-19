Florida 2023 DB Jaremiah Anglin hoping to visit Penn State

The Nittany Lions extended an offer to 2023 Lake Wales (FL) defensive back Jaremiah Anglin in March, but the itch is still there for him to get to State College for a visit.

The 6-foot-2, 184-pounder has taken looks at Central Florida, Florida, Florida State, South Florida and Tennessee this spring, however he hopes to go north to get his first look at Penn State in June.

Here’s what’s generating his love for the school.

“I really like the coaches,” he told Nittany Nation. “They’re all giving me a good first impression. They’re the best coaching staff I’ve talked to as a whole. I want to see how things flow and I want to get a feel for the program.”