"It was amazing," Kissimmee (FL) four-star athlete Ja'Keem Jackson told Nittany Nation regarding his official visit to Penn State this past weekend. "I really loved everything about it." For Jackson, it was his first trip to Happy Valley.

"It’s a very football surrounding," Jackson said regarding State College and University Park. He also took quick note of the natives and students, "everyone loves the football players so yeah i feel very good about that."



