His commitment comes just nine days after Mitchell's own commitment to the program. The two Mandarin defensive backs both made a multiple-day visit from March 30 through April 2. It was his second visit to campus, after visiting for the Nittany Lions' White Out against Minnesota last fall. That visit ultimately led to Happy Valley Insider putting in a FutureCast on April 2 for Belgrave-Shorter and ultimately leading to his commitment on Monday.

Penn State Football continued to be hot on the recruiting trail on Monday evening when Florida defensive back Antoine Belgrave-Shorter announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. He is the Nittany Lions' fifth commitment since the beginning of March and the third defensive back joining Imhotep Charter's Kenneth Woseley and Mandarin teammate Jon Mitchell .

The three-star defensive back held 16 total offers in his recruitment including Power Five offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Belgrave-Shorter didn't have too many other reported visits over his recruitment, with his Rivals profile only showing one other visit, that being to Florida State in January.

Key parts of Belgrave-Shorter's recruitment included his relationships with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith as well as recruiting assistant Rashad Elby. During his visit to Happy Valley a few weeks ago, Belgrave-Shorter told Nittany Nation that his relationship with Smith "got very close" while calling both Smith and Elby "genuine" people during their conversations.

Belgrave-Shorter will bring the Nittany Lions a cornerback whose strong in man coverage with good height and length. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound cornerback also has good speed and athleticism on tape. We'll have a longer scouting report in the upcoming days.

With his commitment, the Nittany Lions now hold eight commitments in their 2024 recruiting class which currently ranks ninth in the country. They join Ohio State and Michigan as Big Ten East teams within the top 10, the only division in college football with three teams within the top 10.