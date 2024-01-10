After spending the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Akron under former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, Fessler has been hired by UCLA to be the Bruins' quarterbacks coach according to multiple reports.

Fessler played for Penn State from 2014 through 2018, completing one-of-two career passing attempts for eight yards. Following the end of his career in 2017, Fessler immediately jumped into the coaching ranks, as a graduate assistant and running backs coach for Slippery Rock.

He would then find his way to Mississippi State and work under Joe Moorhead as a graduate assistant before spending two years at Ohio State as a graduate assistant where he worked closely with Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud.

In 2022, he earned his first full-time coaching role as the quarterbacks coach at Akron. He would be promoted this past offseason to the Zips' offensive coordinator. In his first season as the offensive coordinator, the Zips averaged 16.2 points per game.

With UCLA, Fessler will replace Ryan Gunderson, who served as the Bruins offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023 before taking the offensive coordinator job at Oregon State last month.