Former Penn State WR Chris Godwin inks three year extension

Instead of entering the season and playing while on the franchise tag, the two sides came to an agreement on Wednesday evening. The extension for Godwin is a three-year deal, worth $60 million over the life on the contract including $40 million guaranteed. The contract will tie Godwin as the league's fourth highest-paid wide receiver, joining Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Former Penn State star wide receiver Chris Godwin was franchise tagged earlier this offseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, guaranteeing that the former second-round pick would beat in Tampa Bay through at least next season.

Godwin is coming off a second-straight strong season for the Buccaneers as he has become a favorite target of now, un-retired quarterback Tom Brady. After recording 179 receptions for 2,700-yards and 17 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Buccaneers, Godwin has posted 163 receptions for 1,943-yards and 12 touchdowns with Tom Brady in two seasons.

Entering next season, Godwin is expected to remain one of the Buccaneers' top wide receivers, if not their top wide receiver. Former Texas A&M star Mike Evans also remains with the organization, after posting his eighth straight 1,000+ yard season. The contract also shows the Buccaneers' confidence in Godwin to properly recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in week 15 of this past season and to remain the same player after recovering that he was prior to the injury.

Based on a normal nine-month recovery in today's sports medicine, Godwin should be expected to return sometime around week one of the 2022-23 regular season.