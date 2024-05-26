Former Penn State defensive lineman Davon Townley will be continuing his collegiate career at the FCS level.

Townley on Sunday announced that he has committed to continuing his career at Missouri State of the Missouri Valley Conference. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native entered the transfer portal for the second straight year earlier this spring after palying in three games last season for the Nittany Lions.

Townley over his three seasons with the Nittany Lions played in 10 games and recorded four total tackles.

The Minnesota native originally signed with the Nittany Lions as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to the Nittany Lions over notable offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington.