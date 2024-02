Former Penn State Nittany Lion Donovan Smith will have another trophy to add to his collection. On Sunday night, the 30-year old Smith won his second Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl 58.

While Donovan Smith took home Sunday's big prize, it was former Nittany Lion and San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown who had the biggest night with 11 tackles and an interception early in the third quarter of Patrick Mahomes.

Much like his counterpart in Chicago, Jaquan Brisker, Brown is well on his way to proving himself to be one of the NFL's top safeties entering the 2024-2025 season.



The only other former Nittany Lion to play on Sunday night was defensive tackle Kevin Givens who recorded two tackles in the game.