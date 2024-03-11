For the second time in his life, Saquon Barkley has spurned a team that plays in New Jersey for a Pennsylvania team. After choosing to decommit from Rutgers nearly a decade ago and commit to Penn State, Barkley has now left the New York Giants for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley on Monday afternoon reached an agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth upto as much as $46.75 million and includes $26 million fully guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

By signing with the Eagles, Barkley ends a six-year tenure in New York that saw the former No. 2 overall pick total 7,311 yards from scrimmage and 47 total touchdowns across nearly 1500 touches.

Barkley was the 20218 Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished third in 2022 in the Comeback Player of the Year race.

The former four-star prospect will be the second Penn State running back to play for the Eagles over the last three years, former Nittany Lion Miles Sanders spent the first four years of his career with the organization from 2019 through 2022 which included a career year in 2022 in which he he had 1,347 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage.



