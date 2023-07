One of the most recent trades involves former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens , who Is now expected to head to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

The NBA offseason is officially in full swing as free agents are being signed and players are being traded just about every hour or so it seems.

Stevens along with forward Cedi Osman and a second-round pick are headed to the Spurs, while the Cavs will acquire Max Strus and last, but not least the Heat get a second-round pick out of the deal according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This could be goods news for Stevens as he will join a Spurs team that has struggled mightily as of late, they were considered a bottom of the league team last year and even ended up with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama.

The move to San Antonio will mark the first move that the former Nittany Lions forward since he signed with the Cavs as an undrafted free agent back in 2020. Last season with the team, Stevens appeared in 62 games (25 starts) averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Look for those numbers to increase with potentially more playing time this season.