Former Penn State graduate assistant Mark Dupius is returning to Penn State as an offensive analyst, the New Hampshire native announced on X, Tuesday afternoon.

"Honored to announce I have accepted a position as an offensive analyst with Coach Franklin and Penn State Football," Dupius said in his post. "Grateful for this opportunity and excited to get to work!"

Dupuis has spent his last four seasons with Old Dominion as the Monarchs' wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He was the first hire that former Penn State offensive coordinator Rickey Rahne made when he was hired as the head coach at Old Dominion.

With the Monarchs, Rahne oversaw the development of several wide receivers including Ali Jennings, who played this past season at Virginia Tech after two seasons with the Monarchs in which he recorded 116 receptions for 2,2025 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Dupius also spent time at FSC Fordham for four seasons where he coached three FCS All-Americans and four All-Patriot league selections over four years.