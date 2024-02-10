Former Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien set to take over Boston College
Former Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien is getting another opportunity to be a head coach at the collegiate level. On Friday, it was the Nittany Lions' former leader formally accepted the head coaching job at Boston College, less than a month after accepting the offensive coordinator job at Ohio State.
O'Brien will replace former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who left the Eagles for the defensive coordinator job with the Green Bay Packers.
O'Brien was the head coach at Penn State in 2012 and 2013, collecting a 15-9 record including 10-6 in conference play. For his coaching efforts in 2012, O'Brien earned multiple honors including the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award , the Dave McClain / Hayes–Schembechler (Big Ten) Coach of the Year Award, and the Maxwell Coach of the Year award.
Following the 2013 season, he would leave the Nittany Lions to take the head coaching job with the Houston Texans where he collected a 52-48 record over parts of seven seasons while making the playoffs four times.
After being dismissed as the Texans head coach in 2020, O'Brien spent two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide under Nick Saban before returning to the NFL this past season with the New England Patriots.
Buckeyes move fast in replacing O'Brien
Well prepared for Friday's move, the Ohio State Buckeyes are closing in on making now former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly the program's new offensive coordinator according to multiple reports. The 60-year old Kelly spent the last five seasons with UCLA and posting three-straight 8+ win seasons including an 8-5 record in 2023. Overall, Kelly was 35-34 with the Bruins.
The New Hampshire native coached Ryan Day at the University of New Hampshire before hiring Day as his own quarterbacks coach during his time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
