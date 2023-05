Former Penn State running back Keyvone Lee has landed with an SEC program. According to our friends down at BulldogBlitz, Lee has enrolled in classes at Mississippi State.

Lee was a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle ho committed to Penn State over 25+ other scholarship offers. The Clearwater (FL) native played eight games as a true freshman in 2020, rushing for 438 yards and four touchdowns. He would see a bigger role in 2021 and was a quality ballcarrier for the Nittany Lions, recording 108 rushing attempts for 530 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 15 receptions for 130 yards.

This past season, he played in five games, garnering 94 yards on 25 carries. He also had 23 receiving yards and one touchdown on three receptions. it was a season in which Lee was sealed with nagging injuries as well as being relegated to the Nitatny Lions' third-string option after the emergency of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

He entered his name in the transfer portal after the conclusion of the Nittany Lions' 2022 season.