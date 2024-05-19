After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, running back London Montgomery has announced his destination. The now former Nittany Lion will suit up for the East Carolina Pirates in 2024 and beyond.

Montgomery was a member of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class. The in-state three-star running back chose the Nittany Lions over Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.

As spring ball carried on, it became clear that Montgomery may not have a future at Penn State. James Franklin mentioned Montgomery's struggle adding weight and size to his frame to the media. Even before that, it was clear he was at best fifth on the running back depth chart.

Montgomery had been passed by classmate Cam Wallace, as well as incoming true freshman Quinton Martin. Due to this, even after Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen likely go pro after this season, Montgomery would have likely struggled to find playing time.