Former Penn State safety King Mack who entered the transfer portal at the last minute will be continuing his career in the SEC. The former four-star prospect and Rivals250 safety has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mack was a member of the 2023 recruiting class for Penn State, a four-star prospect who was a top-150 according to Rivals as well as being ranked as a top-10 safety in the country and a top-50 player in the state of Florida.

In his lone season with the program, Mack appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams while also recording three tackles and one quarterback hurry.

Earlier this week, Happy Valley Insider's Marty Leap examined the Penn State safety in 2024 and beyond with Mack's departure.