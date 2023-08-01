On Tuesday, four Penn State football players earned spots on preseason award watch lists as the countdown to the start of the college football season begins.

Junior offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu was selected to the Outland Trophy watch list, one of 91 linemen across the country and one of just 11 Big Ten linemen on the list.

Last season, Fashanu was named a Walter Camp second-team All-American, a third-team All-American by Phil Steele, and second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and third-team All-Big Ten by the media.

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best interior lineman, offensive or defensive, in the country, as voted on by the Football Writers Association of America.

A trio of defensive players, Abdul Carter, Kalen King, and Chop Robinson, were also named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Carter earned All-Big Ten honors as a freshman while being one of two players in program history to record ten or more tackles for loss and six or more sacks in their freshman season.

King earned All-American and All-Big Ten honors from several publications, leading the conference in passes deflected with 21, which ranked third nationally.

Robinson was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection last season, recording ten tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for the Nittany Lions.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been awarded to the nation’s best defensive player annually since 1993, also voted on by the Football Writers Association of America.



