One of the top prospects in the 2026 class is narrowing his list of more than 30 scholarship offers down to five schools. Four-star defensive end Zion Elee out of Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore is focusing on a handful of programs as he enters his junior campaign. On Saturday, Elee released a top-five of Oregon, Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State and Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete currently ranks as a top-100 player nationally, checking in at No. 95 overall in the 2026 Rivals250. He also ranks as the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland and the No. 6 weak-side defensive end in the cycle. Elee spoke with Rivals and discussed what he liked about each school and which coaches he communicates the most with throughout his process.

Elee is most recently coming off of a visit with Oregon. He had a great time visiting the Ducks, and is growing close with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi and defensive graduate assistant Kamran Araghi. Oregon likes Elee as an outside linebacker. With Alabama, Elee speaks most often with co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler. The Crimson Tide have long been a team that Elee has the utmost respect for. As for Georgia, Elee plans to take a fall visit to Athens. He talks regularly with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. Penn State is closer to home for Elee and he appreciates the program's history. He has a good relationship with defensive line coach Deion Barnes. Ohio State has increased its communication with Elee quite a bit as of late, and associate head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson's track record of developing the position is something that has really caught the young prospect's attention. Elee went on to provide more detailed thoughts about each program.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...