Four-star 2026 DE/OLB Zion Elee breaks down top-five schools
One of the top prospects in the 2026 class is narrowing his list of more than 30 scholarship offers down to five schools.
Four-star defensive end Zion Elee out of Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore is focusing on a handful of programs as he enters his junior campaign.
On Saturday, Elee released a top-five of Oregon, Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State and Georgia.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete currently ranks as a top-100 player nationally, checking in at No. 95 overall in the 2026 Rivals250. He also ranks as the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland and the No. 6 weak-side defensive end in the cycle.
Elee spoke with Rivals and discussed what he liked about each school and which coaches he communicates the most with throughout his process.
Elee is most recently coming off of a visit with Oregon. He had a great time visiting the Ducks, and is growing close with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi and defensive graduate assistant Kamran Araghi. Oregon likes Elee as an outside linebacker.
With Alabama, Elee speaks most often with co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler. The Crimson Tide have long been a team that Elee has the utmost respect for.
As for Georgia, Elee plans to take a fall visit to Athens. He talks regularly with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.
Penn State is closer to home for Elee and he appreciates the program's history. He has a good relationship with defensive line coach Deion Barnes.
Ohio State has increased its communication with Elee quite a bit as of late, and associate head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson's track record of developing the position is something that has really caught the young prospect's attention.
Elee went on to provide more detailed thoughts about each program.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
Oregon: "I like how the linebackers coaches, Coach Kam (Araghi) and Coach Tosh (Lupoi), we really built a connection over the time I was there (on my visit). They just kept it so real with me, unlike any other coach. They told me everything I needed to know about this (recruiting) process and how it really works, in depth. And the fact that they did that, knowing I could just go to another school with that knowledge, shows that they're just real people. That's the type of people you need surrounding you."
Ohio State: "What I like about Ohio State is really Larry Johnson. When we started, we had a (slow) start in the recruiting process, but he picked it up later. As soon as he offered me, he started recruiting me very heavily. So we just made a connection since then. And the history of edge rushers that have been developed there — it's just amazing."
Penn State: With Penn State, it's really just the history of edge rushers that have been there. And then how close it is to home (is also something I like)."
Alabama: Alabama has just been a dream school. They're in my top-five because that's been one of my dream schools since I was a kid. And that was my favorite school ever when (former head coach) Nick Saban was there. He's not there anymore, but they're still a top-five school (for me). I still communicate (with the new staff). I mainly speak to Coach (Colin Hitschler), but I'm building a connection with the staff."
Georgia: "I have a tight connection with outside linebackers coach (Chidera Uzo-Diribe). I'm planning on getting up there to see a game this fall. He's gonna show me more and tell me more about the school. I know I can gain a lot of interest from that school once I see it (in person)."