Four-star Meridian (Miss.) athlete Daniel Hill has emerged as a top target for several programs around the Southeast for the 2024 recruiting cycle. A dynamic threat all over the offense, Hill impacts the game as a rusher and receiver.

He has trimmed his list of contenders to 10 ahead of busy spring as he gears up for his senior season in the Magnolia State. He breaks down why each program made the cut with Rivals.

*****