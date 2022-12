With the 2023 early signing period mostly in the rearview mirror, much of the focus has shifted towards a 2024 class full of recruits who are ready to narrow their list of college suitors. Harper Woods, Mich. safety Jacob Oden is the latest to do so after dropping his top five schools at the Sound Mind Sound Body Supermax100 Midwest Invitational this afternoon.

Prior to announcing his list of Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Penn State and Iowa, Oden sat down with Rivals to detail why each of his top schools made the cut.