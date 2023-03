The Rivals150 prospect has been one of the Nittany Lions' top targets in the secondary for the 2024 recruiting class and is among his summer plans.

The 5-foot-11 defensive back has planned three official visits thus far with a fourth still in the works. The Clemson Tigers, one of the favorites to land Agard will get the first crack at the St. Joes Prep prospect on June 2 - 4 before the Tennessee Volunteers host him from June 16 through June 18. The Nittany Lions will then host the Philadelphia prospect in Happy Valley from June through June 25.

The final school in the running currently is the Michigan Wolverines but a date has yet to be announced.