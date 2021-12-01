Four-star DE DJ Wesolak names top eight
One of the nation's top weakside defensive end prospects, DJ Wesolak, has revealed a top eight schools. The senior standout from Boonville high school (MO) had close to 50 offers total before announcing Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina, Penn State, USC, LSU and Missouri as his finalist.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news