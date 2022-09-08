Williams Nwaneri is a freak of nature when it comes to his combination of size and skill. While the four-star defensive end appears to be somewhat lean, he actually measures in at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds which is a testament to his frame and overall build. Not only does Nwaneri have next level size, he is also extremely twitched up, has an amazing burst, plays with violent hands and can flat out fly for a player his size.

Watching Nwaneri at practice was a thing of beauty. When you combine his performance on the field with his incredible upside, it isn't far-fetched to say that the Lee's Summit (Mo.) North standout will be in the five-star conversation sooner than later.

Following his Wednesday evening practice, Nwaneri took some time to discuss his most recent offer from Penn State, an upcoming game day visit to Kansas State, and where he currently stands in his recruitment.