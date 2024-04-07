Advertisement
Four-Star Defensive Tackle Cam Brickle recaps Penn State visit

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

One of the nation's best in the 2026 recruiting class, No. 169 overall Cam Brickle out of Malvern Prep took yet another trip out to State College to see the Penn State Football program this weekend.

Following the visit, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle spoke with Happy Valley Insider to recap the trip and talk a little bit about where Penn State stands with him currently.

"It was great," Brickle told HVI. "I got to see coaches (James) Franklin, (Deion) Barnes and Terry Smith. For the most part all the coaches showed love and being able to watch the team practice was great too. It was nice to see how my position group was so pumped and the group made each other better. Also the overall intensity of the competition amongst the players really stood out to me."

