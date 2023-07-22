Deion Barnes and Penn State stay hot on the recruiting trail at defensive tackle. For the second time in as many days, the Nittany Lions have landed a four-star defensive tackle commit. After landing Liam Andrews yesterday, Penn State has now secured a commitment from Miami defensive tackle T.A. Cunningham. Cunningham chose the Nittany Lions from a top five that also included Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan, and Texas.

Cunningham's recruitment has been a different one. Early on in his recruitment, he looked like a potential five-star prospect. However, he has now been at three high schools in three years. This fall, Cunningham will play for Miami Central High School. At Miami Central, he will play against very good competition. This will give Cunningham an opportunity to impress while also sharpening his game against tremendous competition.

The only official visit Cunningham took was to Penn State in June. This visit came after an unofficial visit to Penn State in March. These visits helped solidify Cunningham's relationship with Penn State's staff. Adding Cunningham to the mix adds to a strong first defensive line class for new defensive line coach Deion Barnes. Even with Benedict Umeh choosing the academics of Stanford, this has still been a very strong class for Barnes.

What Penn State is getting in Cunningham

Cunningham is one of the most difficult prospects in the entire cycle to decipher. In his sophomore film, he looked fast and violent. However, Cunningham was ineligible to play for the first five games of his junior season after it was initially ruled he only transferred to Los Alamitos (CA) for NIL reasons. When is not a debate is Cunningham's size. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Cunningham is a large individual. If he can still move anywhere near the way he did earlier in his high school career, Cunningham will continue to live up to his four-star prospect status.