Four-star DL Amaris Williams puts Penn State in his top five

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

On Thursday evening, four-star defenisve end Amaris Williams released his top five and the Penn State Nittany Lions made the cut for the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman. Also making the cut alongside the Nittany Lions are Georgia, Florida, NC State, and Tennessee.


Notably, both Penn State and Georgia are pretty new to Williams' recruitment. Both programs only offered the North Carolina native this past Tuesday with the Nittany Lions putting on a pretty strong push for him right out of the shoot.

Currently, only an official visit to North Carolina State has been scheduled for Williams. He'll be taking that official visit on June 9.

Williams this past season for his Clinton program racked up 65 tackles including 44 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks, and forced one fumble. The athletic defensive end projects to defensive tackle at the next level but also dabbles at running back for Clinton. In 12 games last fall, he collected 32 total tackles for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

