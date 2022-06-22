Four-Star DL Tomarrion Parker commits to Penn State...What can we expect?

On Tuesday afternoon, four-star Florida defensive end Tomarrion Parker took to social media to announce that he will be committing to Penn State Football and joining the Nittany Lions highly ranked 2023 recruiting class.

Now we know where Parker is ranked, what offers he had and why he chose Penn State, but what does he bring to the defense? How does he fit in the current schemes? What NFL player does his game resemble? Here at Nittany Nation we have all that and more.