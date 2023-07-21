One of the most important recruitments of the 2024 cycle for Penn State has gotten across the finish line. This occurred on Friday when four-star defensive tackle Liam Andrews committed to the Nittany Lions. While Andrews has been listed as an offensive lineman and has been recruited on both sides of the ball, he will play defensive tackle in college. This gives Deion Barnes three defensive tackle commits in his first cycle as defensive line coach.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

This recruitment was a vital one for the Nittany Lions. When you have a lineman the caliber of Andrews with the ceiling he has in your region it's a recruitment that is important to win. To Penn State's credit, they did just that. Andrew officially visited Penn State in June. He also took official visits to Wisconsin and South Carolina. Andrews was also in Happy Valley for the Blue White Game in April. His Blue White visit was one that helped to start to swing this recruitment back in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Early in this recruitment Penn State appeared to be the team to beat. However, Andrews would do a round of visits to other schools and there was some question as to where Penn State stood as a result. These visits, however, seemed to reiterate to Andrews why he was so high on the Nittany Lions. In a way, Andrews taking other visits may have helped Penn State in his recruitment.



What Penn State is getting in Andrews