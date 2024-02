New York’s top prospect in the class of 2025, offensive lineman Rowan Byrne has already racked up 29 total scholarship offers and has begun to start to narrow things down as he made a couple of visits over the past few weeks.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound four-star recruit spoke with Rivals.com’s Richie Schnyderite about all three of his recent visits to Big Ten schools and talked about what’s next for his recruitment.