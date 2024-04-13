On Thursday, Penn State played host to one of the Northeast's top offensive lineman as New York native Rowan Byrne made another return visit to Happy Valley. It was another visit that has helped vault the Nittany Lions into one of the top programs for the New York native.

On his visit, Byrne got a personal and close look at how offensive line coach Phil Trautwein works with his personnel group. "To me the culture and how close the offensive line room is was very apparent," he said. "I got to sit in on meetings, it was also great to see the way Coach Traut interacted with the guys. I really loved seeing that, he really pushes them and demands greatness from them, but you can tell he cares about the guys as well. And that’s a really tough combination to beat."

"My conversations with Traut and James Franklin were great," he added. "They really want me to be apart of the program and see me as a a priority, someone who could develop into a big part of their success. Someone who would fit in really well with what they are doing."

Admittedly, a few months ago, Byrne wasn't too high on the Nittany Lions but a January visit opened the Iona Prep standouts eye's on the Nittany Lions and this most recent visit continued to impress the four-star prospect.

"Yeah I went on a visit in January and I went in with a really open mind," he said about that previous visit. "I’d been there a bunch of times before that but it just hadn’t really clicked I liked it of course but just didn’t know if it was where I wanted to be. But I went in January really saw everything they have to offer and how it all works there and I was really really impressed. I left being able to see myself fitting in really well there and Penn State being a place I would love to play ball at and go to school. I felt the same way yesterday. I love it out there and it is definitely a place I can see myself 100%.

Byrne also is hearing plenty from Penn State's current commitments in his recruitment.

"Bekkem (Kritza), and Alvin (Henderson) they've talked to me a bit, you've probably seen them on Twitter too, tagging me in stuff. Definetely talking more with committed guys lately," he said about his interactions with the class. And then of course Cooper Cousins, I’ve seen him every time I’ve been on a visit and honeslty he tells me the truth about the program and what it’s really been like for him, and talking with him after practice yesterday I heard some really really great things about how it’s been for him as an early enrollee, I loved to hear what he was saying about the program. He definitely wants me in that offensive line room as well he’s made that clear to me for a while. He thinks I’d do great as a Nittany Lion."