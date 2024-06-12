Four-star OT Malachi Goodman talks official visits so far and what's next
Three official visits down and two to go for four-star offensive tackle Malachi Goodman.
The Paramus Catholic High School (Paramus, New Jersey) standout has previously taken trips to Auburn (May 17), Penn State (May 31) and Georgia (June 7).
He will next take official visits to Alabama (June 14) and USC (June 21).
*****
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Goodman ranks as the No. 4 prospect in the state of New Jersey and the No. 34 offensive tackle in the 2025 class.
Throughout his recruiting process, Goodman has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers.
He recently spoke with Rivals to discuss how his first three official visits went, what he is looking forward to during his upcoming trips to check out the Crimson Tide and Trojans, and what is next in his recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS:
